HOBBS (Hughes), Mary Avanel



HOBBS, Mary Avanel, 76 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Mary was born January 25, 1947 in Waverly, Ohio to Charles E. and Mary E. (Wittkugle) Hughes. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved son, Bret, husband of 50 years, Bruce, her father, brother Robert Hughes, brothers-in-law Ellis Kendrick and John Hill. Mary leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Josh Hobbs, daughter-in-law, Bridget Hobbs, mother Mary Hughes, grandchildren Kaleb, Colton and Abby Hobbs. Also surviving are her siblings, Sonja Kendrick, Mike (Debbie) Hughes, Diann Hill, Chris (Debbie) Hughes, David Hughes, sister-in-law Liddy Hughes, brother and sister-in-law Bob and Sue Opalek, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary was a devout Christian who enjoyed working in her yard, playing games with her family and friends, but most of all just spending time with the people she loved. Her family will receive friends at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Friday, July 28, 2023 starting at 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm. Mary will be buried next to her beloved husband Bruce and son Bret in Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia following services.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to Hospice of Dayton. To leave a message or share a special memory of Mary with her family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



