HOBBS, Cynthia L.



Age 71, of Trenton, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born January 16, 1951, in Middletown, OH, to William and Helen (Hancock) Moore. She loved her family and vacationing to the beach. Cynthia is survived by her loving mother, Helen Moore; cherished children, Amy French, Andy (Christina) French, William Zachary Hobbs, and Timothy David Hobbs; 10 loving grandchildren; beloved brothers, Timothy and David Moore, and numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, William Patrick Moore. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

