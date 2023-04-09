Hitte, Theresa Lynn



Theresa Lynn Hitte was born on June 25, 1957 at Middletown Hospital to Walter S. Hitte and Mary K. (Dunn) Hitte and passed on April 4, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, OH. Theresa graduated from Franklin High School in 1975. She pursued a career in health technology, retiring from Premier Health in 2021 as senior programmer/ analyst. Theresa had many passions in life, but singing and her pets were her true priorities. Her sense of humor and razor-sharp wit will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Steven D. Hitte. Theresa is survived by a brother, Timothy S. (Deborah) Hitte as well as a multitude of cousins and friends. There will be no memorial service, per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her name.

