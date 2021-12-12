HITCHCOCK, Tyler Joseph



Age 44 of Huber Heights, passed away on December 2, 2021. Survived by his parents Gayle Tursic and Bradley Hitchcock, siblings: Zachary Hitchcock, Molly Hitchcock, Greg Tursic, Ellery Clark, and Meika Robinson, cousin Andy Grooms, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tyler was a skilled tradesman, working as a journeyman welder, painter and carpenter. He



enjoyed his trips to the Florida Keys, loved music and movies. He will be deeply missed. The funeral service will be held at 11am, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Bath Presbyterian Church, 4624 Bath Road, Dayton, OH 45424. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of service. Private family burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Services in care of Tobias



Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

