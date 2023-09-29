HISCHAK, Helen



Helen (LoMaglio) Hischak passed away on 9/25/2023 at her residence in Dayton, Ohio. She was 96. Helen was born in 1927 in Rochester, New York to Italian immigrant parents. She married Thomas Hischak in 1950 and had 5 children; Thomas, Ronald, Christine (Lucas), Gregory, and Angela (Bleemer). They all moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1966 for Tom's job with General Motors. There, Helen was very involved for over 40 years with St. Helen's Parish. Thomas preceded her in death in 2012. Helen and Tom enjoyed their 11 grandchildren and Helen lived to cherish 4 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a kind, caring woman who loved to laugh and as a woman of great faith.



A visitation will be held October 02, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel. A mass of Christian burial will occur October 03, 2023 11:00am at St. Helen Catholic Church in Dayton, OH.



