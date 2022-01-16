Hamburger icon
HINTZ, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HINTZ, John Francis

Age 72 years, passed away at his home in Beavercreek, Ohio, on December 20th, 2021. He was born on September 23, 1949, to Frances and Angelina in the city of Elyria, Ohio.

He is survived by his sister, Marie Elkington of Brisbane, Australia, and several cousins

residing throughout the

United States.

John was a beloved son, brother, cousin and friend. He will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are under the care of Newcomer Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

