HINTZ, John Francis



Age 72 years, passed away at his home in Beavercreek, Ohio, on December 20th, 2021. He was born on September 23, 1949, to Frances and Angelina in the city of Elyria, Ohio.



He is survived by his sister, Marie Elkington of Brisbane, Australia, and several cousins



residing throughout the



United States.



John was a beloved son, brother, cousin and friend. He will be dearly missed.



Arrangements are under the care of Newcomer Funeral Home.

