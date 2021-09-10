HINKEL,



Kathryn "Kay" Anne Hinkel 68 of Springboro, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on December 2, 1952, the daughter of Blair and Marilyn (McGohan) Frazee. Kay graduated from Monroe High School, and then went on to pursue her nursing degree.



Kay was a labor and delivery nurse before leaving her profession to devote her life to raising her children. Kay was a wonderful and loving mother who gave her all to her family. Later in life, she loved being a grandmother to her five grandchildren. She made sure she was at every event for her children and grandchildren. Family came first and was above all else to Kay, a value she passed on to those around her. Kay was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Don, two daughters, Heather (Aaron) Breehne and Liz (Matt) Linz, five grandchildren, Christina and Carley Breehne, Jackson, Brayden, and Ryder Linz. She also leaves, three siblings, Dan (Bunny) Frazee, Gail (Tim) Curlis and Bill (Stephanie) Frazee. Funeral Mass will be Friday at 10:00 am September 17, 2021, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 9579 Yankee Rd., Springboro, Ohio. Visitation will be Thursday, September 16th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, Ohio.



Memorial contributions are encouraged to St. Jude Research Hospital in memory of Kay.



