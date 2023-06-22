Hines, Rita Onalee



Rita Onalee Hines, 100, of South Charleston, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 . She was born March 18th, 1923 in Tazwell, Tennessee, to Margaret Alice (Estep) Brooks and W. Tip Brooks. Rita is survived by her daughter Barbara Pollock; son Ken (Lois) Hines, and son Tim (Michele) Hines. Grandchildren survivors include Jennifer Pollock, Maryann & Prashanth Bhat, Amy & Steve Braun, Kevin Hines, Lisa & Mike Maisel, Krystal Hollenbeck, Barbara & Ben Barrett-Rhee, Jennifer & Christian Taboda, Lauren Barrett, and Susan Barrett. Great-grandchildren survivors include: Asha & Dan Allen, Alyssa & Cody Sproat, Monica & Jake Henkel, Kade & Peyton Hines, Madi, Max, Mike, and McKenzie Maisel, David Hollenbeck, Michelle & Andy Papp, Roger & Angela Cultice, Stephen & Cindy Cultice, Kevin & Chrissy Hollenbeck, Roger & Amanda Neaveill, Alysson & Astrid Taboda, and Robert Barrett. Great-great-grandchildren survivors include: James Allen, London & Houston Papp, Karli & Cheyanne Hollenbeck, and Andrew, Cassie, Anna, Tabby, & Katrina Neaveill. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years Don Hines, daughter Nellie Cultice, daughter Cynthia Barrett, son Stephen Hines (stillborn), son-in-law Joe Pollock, grandson Tony Cultice, granddaughter Julie Neaveill, and great-grandson Jacob Hollenbeck. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Roy Brooks, Wardy "Tom" Brooks, Lincoln "Shorty" Brooks, the Reverend Bruce Brooks, Shelby Brooks, Otis Brooks, & Foster "Johnny" Brooks; and her sisters Cora Parks, Annie & Nannie Brooks, & Mae Jones.



Rita was a devoted wife, mother, and shrewd business manager. She managed and performed the accounting for Don Hines Plumbing for her husband and son for over 60 years. In that time she completed her G.E.D. and took some computer classes at Clark State Community College with her youngest son. Rita placed God and her family above all things. She always sacrificed for her husband and family and placed herself last. She was also surprisingly good with technology and loved to spend her retirement time on her iPad Pro keeping up with the family on Facebook and playing mind challenging games. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.



Friends and family may attend the viewing at Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Funeral Home, 838 E High Street, Springfield, Ohio, 45505 on Saturday, June 24th, from 10:00am - 12:00pm with the funeral at 12:00pm. Internment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Madison Township EMS, Ohio's Hospice, or People Helping People of South Charleston. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Thank you so much to all of you who showed your love and support for mom!





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com