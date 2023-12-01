Hine, James "Jim"



Jim was born in Cleves, Ohio to Ethel (nee Miller) and James B. Hine December 4, 1942. He died after a courageous battle with cancer on November 28, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband for 61 years to Karen (nee Bullock); devoted father to Beth (the late Jay) McCarty and Sheila (Adam) Stapf; cherished Papaw of Jake (Loren) Stapf, Josh (Autumn) Stapf, Abby (Jeff) Smith, Matthew (Quinn) McCarty and Patrick McCarty; loving great-grandfather to Emmery, Oaklynn, Austin, Laken, Hope, Evie, Cooper, Creed and Connor. He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Wilma Sutton & Janet Guenther, and mother-in-law Beatrice Bullock.



Jim was truly a jack of all trades and was known for his keen ability to figure things out, problem solve, and work with his hands. These were valuable skills he passed on to his grandchildren. He enjoyed woodworking and was a mechanic by trade. He also liked to relax and go bowling with friends and family. He was a faithful employee with Cincinnati Gas & Electric (Duke) for over 30 years and retired as Superintendent.



Jim's family would like to thank the staffs at Bethesda Butler Hospital and Hospice of Hamilton for the excellent care they provided to Jim in his final weeks.



A visitation for Jim will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023, from 9 am until time of funeral service at 11 am at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Hamilton (3950 Pleasant Ave.).





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com