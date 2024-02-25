Hinders, William C. "Bill"



Wiilliam (Bill) C. Hinders, born in Dayton, Ohio, passed away with family at his side at the Kettering Medical Center on February 16th. Bill was married to his wife Jacqueline Thobe Hinders (deceased 3/2/2020) for 58 years. They resided in Centerville, OH. They then moved to Safety Harbor, Florida 20 years ago to enjoy their retirement years together in the "Sunshine State". Bill and Jacki were both graduates of Stivers High School, in Dayton, Ohio. Bill went on to graduate from Sinclair Community College. Along with Jacki's father and mother, Jo and Lois Thobe, Bill and Jacki were able to enjoy owning and racing harness horses. This was a hobby that the whole family got to be a part of and enjoy together. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Thobe Hinders; his daughter Angela Jo Hinders; his mother Melva Harris; his father Robert Hinders; his in-laws Lois and Joseph Thobe and many other loved ones. He is survived in death by his daughters Amy Calhoun,, Abigail Fisher, and Juliet Smith and their spouses and families. He was an active member in the UAW, while he worked as a toolmaker at the GM Delco Moraine manufacturing plant. He was a Moose and VFW member, volunteering and serving in many capacities. He was also a member of the Eagles. Details will be coming concerning an upcoming celebration of life memorial. To share a memory of Bill or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com