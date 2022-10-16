springfield-news-sun logo
HINDERS, Judy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HINDERS, Judy Mae

Age 80, passed away October 10, 2022. She was born to George and Leota Fisher in Dayton, Ohio, on September 24, 1942. She is preceded in death by her sister Donna. She is survived by her daughters Gail Wright and Ronda Slaybaugh; sons-in-law Paul Wright and Mike Slaybaugh; grandchildren Michelle, Nathan, Alyssa, Kyle, Megan, Libby, Dylan; and great-grandson Kaiden. There will be a memorial graveside service at Dayton Memorial Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm.

