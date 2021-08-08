HINDERS, Audrey

springfield-news-sun logo
HINDERS (Schmieg),

Audrey E.

Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2021. She was born on

September 24, 1939, to William and Marcella Schmieg. She was preceded in death by her

parents; husband (Jerry,

married,1959); sons (Scott and Teddy); brother (Bill Schmieg) and sister (Marcy Boyer). She is survived by her loving children, Stacy (David) Mezera; Nick (Sheila) Hinders; Randy (Pam)

Hinders; Tonya Hinders; 15 beautiful grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sylvia (Russ) Hannen and Stan (JoAnn) Schmieg; and the very dearest of friends and neighbors. A

lifelong member of St. Anthony's Church, a Catholic Memorial Mass will be held at the church on St. Charles Ave, in Dayton on Aug 14, 2021, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Ohio Hospice of Dayton.

