Himmell, Vivienne

Himmell (Meisel), Vivienne



Vivienne Meisel Himmell, born June 1, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at home in Voorhees, New Jersey on December 1, 2024 at age 94. Active, vibrant and gregarious, she worked throughout her life to help people and to make the world a better place for those with disabilities.



She received her masters degree from Wright State University and worked as a social worker throughout her career in Ohio for the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities. In the 1970's, she was instrumental in shutting down the institutions that provided terrible living conditions, relocating the residents into schools, resident homes and workshop programs.



She was an active member of the League of Women Voters for more than 65 years, serving a term as regional director in Dayton, Ohio.



Ms. Himmell is preceded in death by daughter Michelle (d.2017) and husband Roger (d.2021) and is survived by daughters Amy Himmell Lynch and Catherine Aharon (Michael), and grandchildren Max, Emily, Ian and Aidan. She will be missed by the many who knew and loved her.



Donations can be made to autismnj.org in her name.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com