HILTNER, Dale William, PhD.



Dale Hiltner, 68, a longtime resident of St. Louis, Missouri, died on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at his new home in Xenia, Ohio. The cause was Covid-19. Dale was an accomplished engineer, a commended scholar, an experienced pilot, a trusted flight instructor, a patent holder, an avid motorcyclist, a playful uncle, a prolific and exacting note-taker and an occasional short-story writer. As a nod to their uncle's polymathic abilities (and outwardly serious temperament), his nephews and nieces often referred to him as "Mister Doctor Pilot Uncle Dale." Ever the modest expert, he had a particular way of torturously rubbing his eyes and returning his glasses to the top of his nose while thinking deeply or explaining something. Dale held a PhD in aeronautical engineering from the Ohio State University and a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His academic work included several research collaborations with NASA. During a 35-year career at McDonnell Douglas and Boeing, he made contributions to the design and testing of a number of aircraft, including the McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet, the de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter and the Boeing 777. His own aircraft was a brown-and-yellow-striped Piper PA-28 Cherokee, tail number N15319, which paired nicely with his Harley Sportster and his metallic-gray 1987 Ford Mustang GT. Dale was very private and was not always an easy person to know, nor was he gratified by accomplishments that would have made others extremely proud. He often felt a lack of confidence and capability in his work that was difficult for those around him to understand. Still, he took a number of successful risks, including in 1991 when he left his job at McDonnell Douglas to pursue his doctoral work. Born in Dover Ohio on April 17, 1956, Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Arline Hiltner, and his elder sister, Nancy Pierpont. He is survived by his elder brother, Karl Hiltner, along with six nieces and nephews: David, Karl and Karen Pierpont, and Nicholas, Emelia and Stephen Hiltner. He is also mourned by his longtime friend Michael Flanagan Jr. and his family. To share a memory of Dale with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



