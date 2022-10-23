springfield-news-sun logo
HILL, William

Obituaries
HILL, William Wilson

December 14, 1930 - September 19, 2022

Born in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Youngest son of Alex and Edna (Morgan) Hill. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1954. Served during the Korean War on U.S.S. Grand Canyon-AD28. Medals award: National Defense Service, Good Conduct, Navy Occupation Service 'E'. Retired from NCR Corp. with over 30 years of service. Survived by daughter Jennifer L. Hill, son Robert E. Dils (Linda), daughter Linda J. Rosell (Robert), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Kevin Alan Hill. Private services to be held at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.

