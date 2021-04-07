HILL, Thomasine

X

Age 83, departed this life on April 1, 2021, after a brief

illness. She was born on February 26, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio. Thomasine is preceded in death by her parents Tommie and Artie Hill, and her brother Donald Davis. She was a faithful member of Mt. Enon

Baptist Church serving on the Mother's Council, and a retired employee of Arby's for many years. Thomasine leaves to

cherish her memory cousins: Joan Brown (Rev. Charles S.)

Dayton, Janet Manning (Henry) Decatur, Georgia, Jerald Steed, Frederick Steed (Florence), Len Steed (LaToya), Jeffrey Steed (Yvonne), Carla Montague, Crystal Steed, all from

Dayton, Laurie Sykes (Adolph), Yvonne Cherry, Bakersfield, California, Gene Brown, Union City, Gorgia; extended family from the Resident Home Association with special thanks to Fayann, Charnell, Pete, Rhonda and other relatives and friends. Private service. Interment Calvary Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


