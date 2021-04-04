X

HILL-SMITH, Nancy

84, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 31, 2021. Nancy was born in Brooklyn, WV, on

October 27, 1936, the youngest of nine children to William and Nellie Cecil. She was preceded in death by James Hill, her

husband of 40 years and the

father of her two surviving

children, Rebecca Kritner and Tamara Murphy. Nancy is

survived by her loving husband George Smith; step-son Howard (Lisa) Smith; brother Vernon Cecil; grandchildren Brittany Parsonson, Vance B. Murphy II, Moriah Kanterman, Elijah Murphy, Jacob Kritner, Charis

Kritner, Heather Avery and Bryan Smith; great-grandchildren Soloman, Burkeley, Magnolia, Ash, Laelia and Nolan Lee.

Nancy worked for Northeastern School District and the Ohio Masonic Home. She loved to cook and visit shut-ins. Nancy loved the Lord and was active at the First Christian Church in many Ministries, plays, Bible studies and Vacation Bible School. The family will celebrate her life at the First Christian Church, Springfield, OH, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 12:00 PM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. The family would like to thank Miami Valley Hospice for their special care and

compassion. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all her many family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

