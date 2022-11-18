HILL, Ronald E.



69, of Springfield, passed away on November 15, 2022. He was born November 17, 1952, in Springfield, the son of Robert J. and Helen M. (Burk) Hill. Ron was a 1971 graduate of Catholic Central High School where he excelled in several sports. He owned and operated his own lawn care business for several years and later worked as a truck driver before retirement. He grew up at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Survivors include his three children and spouses, Andy and Olivia Hill, Columbus, OH, Amy and Rob Wenzl, Chicago, IL, and Allie Zinn, Grove City, OH; five grandchildren, Caleb and Amelia Hill, Jane Wenzl, Joselyn Miner and Eden Zinn; his life partner of 22 years, Lisa Walters; her children, Rick, Amanda and Amy; her grandchildren, Danny, Trae and Max; five siblings, Larry and Suzy Hill, Bill and Cindy Hill, Steve and Vicky Hill, Kathy and Jim Connor and Doug and Cyndi Hill; two sisters-in-law, Skip Hill and Barb Hill; former wife and mother of his children, Mary (Reeb) Blackstone and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bob and Jack Hill and dear friend, Bill Walters. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, November 21, 2022, in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 pm on Monday in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

