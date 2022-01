HILL, Lloyd Emerson



Lloyd Emerson Hill, Jr. died Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Fairfield. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 10A.M.-12P.M. at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014. The funeral will



follow at noon. Burial will be private. Full obituary available at www.avancefuneralhome.com.