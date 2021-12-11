HILL, Katherine A.



"Kate"



Age 79, of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio, following an extended illness.



She was born November 29, 1942, to the late Raymond and Daisy Smith. Kate was a school teacher for Trotwood-Madison Schools for many years. She has always been an active and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of West Alexandria. She was also a member and past Worthy Matron of Harvest (Chapter #164) in the



Order of Eastern Stars; White Shrine; past High Priestess of the Ladies Oriental Shrine; Daughters of the Nile; Order of the Amaranth; past Grand Royal Matron in the state of Florida, and Deputy Supreme Royal Matron.



She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jimmie Lou Smith, and brother-in-law, Archie B. Hill.



Kate is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Martin E. Hill (married June 13, 1964); sisters, Virginia (Tom) Welch, Donna R. Rice, Nita Sue (John Nolan) Bedford; sister-in-law, Thelma Boone; brother-in-law, Clyde Hill; 9 nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, 12 pm (noon) at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with entombment to follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, the 11th from 11 am-12 pm (at the funeral home) leading into the services. Condolences may be sent by going online to



www.gilbert-fellers.com