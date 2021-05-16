HILL, James

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689775-01_0_0000689775-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689775-01_0_0000689775-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HILL, Sr., James L.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">86, born August 14, 1934, in Gay, Georgia, departed into eternal rest May 9, 2021. He was baptized at an early age in Georgia, picked cotton and <br/><br/>attended a one-room schoolhouse. In May, 1951, he relocated to Dayton, Ohio. In 1954, he married the love of his life and started a family. Also known as J.L., Jimmy and Jim, he loved to ride motorcycles, boats and drive his RV across the country. He retired from RTA after 15 years of service, and was <br/><br/>previously employed by Liberal Markets. Jim was a long-time member of the Buckeye Explorers RV Club and was loved and admired by his fellow members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Ruby Hill; son, Anthony D. Hill; daughter, Denise Allen; sisters, Cora Mae (Herman) White, Ruby Jewel (L.M.) Spear, Dorothy Mae (Abner) Spear; father and mother-in-law, Alvin Sr. and Florence T. Smith; brother-in-law, Alvin E. Smith, Jr. His memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 66 years, Sylvia Smith-Hill; son, James L. Hill, Jr.; daughters, Terrie Kelly and Deborah (Stephen) Howard; brother-in-law, Stephen (Beverly) Smith; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Tuesday, May 18, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike. Live stream service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.</font><br/>