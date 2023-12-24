Hill, Eleanor J.



Age 83, of Georgia, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Timothy Newkirk officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



