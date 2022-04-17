HILL, Deborah Kaye



Born June 15, 1950, passed on into the loving arms of her



Savior on April 13, 2022, at her home in Springboro, OH. Debi grew up in Franklin, OH, as the daughter of Paul Steward and Phyllis (Bair) Steward and stepmother Virgie Steward, all who have preceded her in death, and the sister to David Steward of Carlisle, OH.



Debi enjoyed life, love and everything it offered her in the nearly 72 years she resided on this side of Heaven. If you wanted to sum up her life in just six words it would be: "Debi loved Jesus and her family."



Debi loved serving God with her gifts in any capacity she could. She enjoyed playing piano, organ and singing solos regularly at church. She always had a song in her heart and one prepared to sing at any moment. "Beulah Land" was one of her favorites to sing and for good reason; just go listen to the words. When she wasn't singing or playing an instrument, she served as a lady usher and volunteered to cook, clean and pray for so many in need. She also served others through the care she provided as a nursing assistant for many years, helping those in their final journey.



Debi loved her family immensely. She served her family as a loving mother of two children, Douglas Hill of Atlanta, GA, and Christy Reffitt of Lebanon, OH, and the beloved wife of Taylor "David" Hill of Springboro, OH. We would be remiss if we did not mention how much she loved her grandchildren whom she called her "grand babies," and they referred to her as "Nona." She loved her granddaughters Emily, Aly, and Zoë, her grandsons Keegan and Ethan, her great-grandson Colestyn and her little "Harley," a lovable yet rambunctious yorkie, so much.



Debi left an impact on everyone who met her with her unselfish spirit and overflowing kindness. "Nona's Kitchen" was



always open to serve her friends and family. She never met a stranger, could talk to anyone and create lasting friendships.



Debi's legacy will live on in her beloved husband Taylor "David" Hill of Springboro, son Douglas Hill (Michelle Betcher) of Atlanta, daughter Christy Reffitt (Clint) of Lebanon, grandchildren Aly Hill (Josef Conway) of Franklin, Zoë Hill of



Dayton, Keegan Hill of Atlanta, Emily Reffitt of Lebanon, Ethan Reffitt of Lebanon, great-grandson Colestyn Conway of Franklin and brother David Steward (Pam) of Carlisle, as well as so many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A visitation for Deborah will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM.



