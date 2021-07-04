HILL, Daniel R.



77, of Springfield, passed away on Monday morning, June 28, 2021, following several months of failing health. He was born in Paris, Illinois, on July 1, 1943, the son of the late Homer and Edna Mae (Lindsay) Hill. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the



Vietnam War. Dan worked at Wilmington Publishing Company for many years and owned and operated DHE Trucking Inc. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Carole A. (Maurer) Hill; daughter, Tami (Terry) Dooley of Springfield; grandchildren, Jordan (Aaron) Barth of Houston, TX, and Jacob (Miranda) Dooley and Joshua Dooley, both of Springfield; and great-grandsons, Colt Barth and Logan Dooley. He was preceded in death by his son, Heath Hill on February 7, 2021, and a sister, Beverly Jane Waters. A time to gather and celebrate Dan's life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A private committal will be held in Rose Hill Mausoleum. You may express condolences to the family at



