HILL, Chad

Chad Michael Hill "Chatterbox", 46, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, December 27th, 2022, at his home. He was born July 2nd, 1976, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Larry E. and Donna J. (Fuller) Hill. He is survived by his parents, Larry and Donna Hill; siblings: Amy Marsh (Joe) and Andy Hill (Natalie); nieces and nephews: Jacie Hill (Dylan Grabill), Peyton Hill, Keira Marsh and Ryane Marsh; aunts and uncles: Jim and Linda Steggemann, Robert and Terry Dittrich and Jeff and Becky Hill; a special friend, Sancy Campbell and many cousins. Chad is preceded in death by an infant sister, Angela Hill; his grandparents: Lawrence and Virginia Hill and Junior and Betty Fuller; an aunt, Kathy Sarven and a cousin, Tyler Sarven. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 3rd from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, January 4th at 1 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



