HILL, Barbara A. "Red"



Age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this earthy life on Thursday, April 1, 2021.



Barbara was born in Dayton, Ohio. A graduate of Roosevelt High School (Teddies), class of 1964. She was a faithful



member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. She was baptized at the tender age of 13 at the (old) Mt. Enon



Missionary Baptist Church. She was a dedicated and faithful servant working in several church ministries. Barbara was a First Aider, which she enjoyed for many years. She also was on several social committees as well as volunteering at the food pantry. Barbara was an active member of the Red Hatters, Love Group, Shinning Stars,



Kitchen Committee, president over Memorial Services, and raised exceptional amounts of donations for all causes including being a gracious blessing to all the children, college



students and more. Blessing others was one of her greatest gifts and desires. Barbara wore many hats which showed in her work ethic. She has worked at Sunshine Biscuit Company, National Cash Register (NCR), Inland (GM), Frigidaire (retired), Miami Valley Child Development (MVCDC) (retired). She was preceded in death by her parents John and Clora Faircloth; husband George W. Hill of 49 years; brother Glen Faircloth and sister Benita Copeland. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, loving daughter Dreana (Dejuane) Miller, grandson George "Gee" Anderson IV, four sisters: Dorothy James, Mary (Steve) Coaston, Beverly (Leon) Murphy and Glenda Drake; brother Gary (Rebecca) Faircloth; Aunt Katrine (Hebert)



Harper of Cleveland, Ohio. Special friends, Jean (John) Jordan, Rosalee Foster, Roberta Foster, Lytha Hart and Vanessa



Johnson. Goddaughter Lytoi Davis, Godson Theron Stevenson "Bam Bam". A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Barbara's exceptional life will be honored in a



Celebration of Life on Friday, April 9, 2021, Mt. Carmel



Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Visitation will be 10 AM. Funeral 11 AM. Interment to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions,



temperatures will be taken and masks will be required.



