Hildebrand, Sandra

Hildebrand (Wampler), Sandra Sue



Sandra Sue Hildebrand age 87, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Bethesda Butler Hospital. She was born in Bicknell, Indiana on September 1, 1935, the daughter of Walter and Lucy P. (Major) Wampler. She was a graduate of Bicknell High School and received her RN at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, in Indianapolis. Sue married Earl Hildebrand in Bicknell on September 22, 1957 and he preceded her in death on December 19, 2013. She had been a nurse at Mercy Hospital, a housewife, a mother and an amateur photographer. Sue was a very devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Todd Hildebrand; daughter-in-law, Lisa Hildebrand; grandchildren, Rachel (Mike) Getz, Zachary Hildebrand, Steven Largent and great grandsons, Wesley, Walker and Waylen Getz and Eli Largent. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, LouAnn Hildebrand, her son, William J "Bill". Hildebrand, two brothers, Joe Wampler and Kenneth Blackwell, two sisters, Judith Wicks and Betty Snyder and a grandson-in-law, Sean Vandyne. Visitation will be Monday, July 10, 2023 at Grace United Methodist Church 1200 Main St Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 9:00am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral