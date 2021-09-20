HILBING, Bertha Marie "Birdie"



Age 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at home surrounded by her



loving family. She was born in



Dayton, Ohio, on March 28, 1937, to Leonard Beck and



Mildred Nartker. Birdie graduated from the University of



Dayton where she was a proud Flyerette.



She met and married the love of her life and best friend Francis John "Jack" Hilbing on June 2, 1962, and was happily married for 54 years until he passed. Birdie was a proud Air Force wife and was able to travel around the world and live in many exotic countries. She shared her passion of Art by painting wonderful masterpieces and teaching others. Birdie was loved and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.



She is survived by her children: John (Michele) Hilbing, James (Elizabeth) Hilbing, Kathleen (Michael) Kempster; grandchildren: Kimmy (Adam), M.J.(Tory), Jack, Genna, Kate; great- grandchildren: Noah, Bella, R.J, Caroline, Ava; siblings: John, Jim, Mary, Mike.



Birdie is preceded by her husband "Jack"; brothers: Larry and Leonard; parents: Leonard and Mildred.



Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050.



Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory. A funeral mass will follow at St John The Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, IL, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Dayton



National Cemetery, Dayton ,OH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in her memory.



For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Bertha on her tribute wall. To sign the



Digital Guestbook that will be printed for the family after the service, visit https://jfh.link/hilbing.

