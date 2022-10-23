HIGGINS, Derek Michael



Age 35, of Butler Twp., passed away due to injuries sustained in a tragic accident at his home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Derek was born June 15, 1987, in Dayton to Shawn P. and Debra L. (Schuh) Higgins. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one sister, Megan Higgins; maternal grandmother, Glenna Schuh; paternal grandfather, James Higgins; numerous aunts and uncles; and by his beloved dog, Schwarz. Derek was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Schuh; and by his paternal grandmother, Eleanor Higgins. The family will be receiving friends from 10:30 until 12:00, on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Saint Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd, Vandalia, Ohio. Mass at 12:00 and burial immediately after Mass at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Derek to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For any additional details, please see the website at mortonwhetstonefh.com.

