X

Hicks-Fraley, Norma

ajc.com

Obituaries | 7 hours ago

HICKS-FRALEY, Norma J.

90, of Trenton, for formerly Farmersville, finished her

earthly journey Friday, March 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Curtis Hicks; her parents; and siblings. Norma is survived by her husband, Jessie Fraley; son and daughter-in-law, Doyle and Iris Hicks; daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and

Larry Cole; grandchildren,

Bryant Hicks and wife, Brittney, Todd Hicks in the U.S. Navy, Brian Erisman and wife, Chenoa; great-grandchildren, Elijah Erisman and wife, Natalie, Abby Erisman, Curtis Hicks, Lucas Hicks, Travis Hicks; step-daughter, Donna Fraley-Slavens; step-grandson, Ray Slavens and wife, Brandy; step-granddaughter, Jessica Slavens; and sister, Goldie Pitzer. She retired from Krogers after many years of service and was a faithful member of Living Word Missionary Baptist Church. There will be a private graveside service with Pastor Jason Callahan, officiating, at the convenience of the family at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Alexandria.


www.RLCFC.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center

3377 U.S. 35 E.

West Alexandria, OH

45381

https://www.rlcfc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.