Hickman, Roberta



born November 1, 1930 in Winder, Georgia. She passed on September 17, 2023. She leaves 4 children Frances, Jacqueline, Jonathan, and Cynthia. Funeral Mass will be held 11AM, Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton, Oh 45417. Viewing 9-11AM. Family will receive friends from 10-11AM. (H.H. Roberts Mortuary)



Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

