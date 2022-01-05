Hamburger icon
HICKEY, SHARON

Obituaries
HICKEY, Sharon L.

Age 77 of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael R. Hickey.

Survived by 2 daughters Michelle (Tony) Ledford of Canton, OH, Melissa (Doug) Rappold of Pleasant Hill, OH, 2 beautiful granddaughters Ashley and Kristen Rappold, special "card club girls", close friend Karen K., and a brother Cliff. Sharon was a 1962 graduate of Meadowdale High School, and was an Insurance Agent at State Farm and Allstate. She had a love for animals and a passion for shopping. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 7th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel &

Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane

Society in her memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

