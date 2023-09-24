Hickey, Charles Donald "Don"



DAYTON, OH - Charles Donald Hickey "Don", age 86, passed away peacefully September 21st, 2023. Born in La Follette, Tennessee, Don spent most of his adult life living and working in the Dayton, Ohio area. He served in the Army reserves and retired from EEG Mound Laboratories. Don was a member of the Meadowdale Baptist Church, Crestview Baptist Church, and American Legion Post 613. Don leaves behind two sons, Michael (Rhonda) and Eric (Kathy) and four grandchildren. The family would like to thank special friend, Ruby Hoke, for all of her care and companionship over the years. Visitation 10 am to 11 am on Wednesday September 27th at Crestview Baptist Church, 6600 Salem Ave., Clayton, Ohio. Funeral service directly following at 11 am, Pastor Tim Cain presiding. For additional information and to view Don's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



