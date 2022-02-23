Hamburger icon
HEWITT, Rufus

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HEWITT, Rufus Jr.

75, was born September 23, 1946. Rufus Jr. went to be with Jesus February 14, 2022. Rufus Jr. was preceded in death by his loving parents Rufus Sr. and Luvenia Hewitt, soulmate

Loretta Daniels. Survived by his sisters Frances Hewitt, Mary Ray; brother Benjamin Woods. Rufus is also survived by special nieces Shayenne Jackson,

Tarsha Hewitt, nephews

Tyrone Ray, Joseph Collier, Quaun Hewitt, and a host of

nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Masks are

required during the service. Homegoing Services will be

Thursday, February 24, 2022,12:00 PM at The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2431 Germantown Street. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum.


HHRoberts.com


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

