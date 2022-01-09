HETZEL, Stephanie L. "Sto"



Age 58, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. A visitation will be held from 12-2pm, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING, OH 45429. A Celebration of Life will be held following at 2pm. Inurnment at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either SICSA or the Dayton Humane Society. Full obit can be found at www.routsong.com.

