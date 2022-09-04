HETZEL, Jerry W.



Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at Vienna Springs in Dayton, after a lengthy battle with dementia on Monday, August 29, 2022. Jerry was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Frank and Elsie (Schwebel) Hetzel. He is a 1962 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and served in the Navy on the USS Little Rock. Jerry retired from Duriron/Floserve Corporation after 32 years of service. He is also preceded in death by his brother Jack Hetzel. Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane (Kemper) Hetzel, their sons: Andrew (Kristi) Hetzel of Cookeville, TN, and Joe Hetzel of New Lebanon, OH; two grandchildren Jacob Hetzel of Kettering, OH, and Katie Hetzel of Cookeville, TN; sisters-in-law Jean Nienhaus, Gretchen Kemper and Shirley Hetzel all of Dayton, OH; brother-in-law Frank Kemper of Dayton, OH; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friend Gerald Studebaker of Beavercreek, OH. Jerry's family would like to thank all the volunteers and community for their help with the successful rescue of Jerry, after being missing for several days in October of 2021, which alloted us extra time with him. Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - Beavercreek Chapel from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:30AM. Burial will follow in the Beaver Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions contributions can be made in Jerry's memory to North Star Search and Recovery of Cincinnati.

