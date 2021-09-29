HESTER, Janet Sue



Age 85 of Centerville, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Sue was born June 26, 1936, in Mt. Olivete, KY. With her husband Dick they owned and



operated Hester's Market, Thrifty Boy Supermarket and Goldmine Furniture Store in Dayton, OH, and Melbourne, FL. Sue was preceded in death by her husband Richard W. (Dick) Hester in 2020, parents Mildred and Smitty Smith and sister Wionna and husband Roger Magoch. She is survived by her children Kim (Steve) Schaerer, Rick Hester, Bob (Pam) Hester, brother Phil Smith, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Friday, October 1, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel,



Dayton with Pastor Jim Grushon officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.). Burial will



follow in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked for Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave.,



Dayton, OH 45420. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

