HESS, Richard J.



Richard J. Hess, age 70, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Richard was born in San Bernardino, California, on September 28, 1951, to Julian Hess and Mary (Gunter) Hess. He worked at Champion Paper for 40 years. Richard loved his trips to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with family and friends, western and war films, and Fords.



Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Hess; son, Chris (Kim) Hess; three grandchildren, Morgan, Adeleigh, and Miles Hess; and numerous other relatives and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Friends Society. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

