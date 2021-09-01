HESS, Richard David



88, of Springfield, passed away August 27, 2021, in Oakwood Village. He was born February 7, 1933, in Springfield, the son of John and Bessie (Rettig) Hess. Mr. Hess enjoyed The Ohio State Marching Band, the Kenton Ridge Marching Band, jazz music, Ohio State football and playing golf. He was a



Veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Navistar. Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Elizabeth (Miller) Hess; four children, Holly Kirby, Meredith Lauer, Amy Anglemyer and Doug Fent; grandchildren, Brittnay (Kyle) Mills, Derek (Caitlin) Anglemyer, Ryan Power, Dylan Lauer, Logan Lauer and Noah Kirby;



several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was



preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters and his



parents. Graveside services will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery at 2:00 PM Friday with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



