HESS, Lester V.
Lester V. Hess, age 67, of Hilliard, formerly of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022. Family will receive friends from
4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Schoedinger Northwest, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at
11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Rd., where family will receive friends from
10 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Wesley Chapel
Cemetery. To view complete obituary and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
