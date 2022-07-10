HESS, James A. "Jim"



Age 67 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. Jim was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Michael R. Hess, Sr. and Dorothy (Brown) Hess on December 7, 1954. He was employed by Cohen Brothers as a supervisor for over 40 years.



If you were lucky enough to know Jim then you know what a great loss this is to everyone. Jim was one of the most kind, hard working men you could ever know. He was a great inspiration. He fought through his battle like no one we have ever seen. Incredibly strong. Never once complained, always positive, and always finding the good in every situation. He had an extreme love of animals, especially his dogs that he loved and treated as his children. They meant the world to him. He was also very generous and caring. He would go to any lengths to help someone who needed it, in many different ways, and he did that quite often without hesitation.



He was extremely good at figuring things out, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He loved spending time with his family, his friends, his pets, and working in his yard, which looked meticulous at all times … he also very proudly flew his American flag here. During his life he was also a great and loving care-giver. First to his mother, then to his wife. They could not have had a better person for the job, and they both knew it. He is already missed so much.



Jim is survived by his sister; Saundra Lowe and her husband, Jim's best friend, Roger, brother; John Hess, special niece; Julie (Joe) Howard, niece; Kristi (Rob) Pieper, and other numerous nieces and nephews, his beloved dog; Addi, and his friend; Zach Pergram. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois Jane Hess, who passed in 2018, and brother; Michael R. Hess, Jr.



Jim is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Funeral services are at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



