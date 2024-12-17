Herzog, Mary

Herzog (Folz), Mary Eileen



Herzog, M. Eileen, age 90 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Herzog in 2018 and a grandson, Jefferey Herzog. She is survived by five children: Sharon (Daniel) Bohn, David (Kathi) Herzog, Ken Herzog, Joe Herzog and Jeanne Herzog. Seven grandchildren also survive her: Matthew (Jill) Bohn, Katie Herzog-Gross (Norman), Jennifer Bohn, Timothy Bohn, Mollie Herzog, Alex Herzog and Bayli Herzog, as well as five great-grandchildren. Eileen worked for Kettering Schools as a Librarian for more than 20 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel from 5-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Ascension Catholic Church at 11 AM on Thursday, December 19, 2024. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton in Eileen's memory.



