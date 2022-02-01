HERZOG, Carolyn Inez



Age 81, of Piqua, passed away January 24, 2022. She was born June 22, 1940, in Greenville, South Carolina. Carolyn was preceded in death by her



parents: John and Sadie



Hopkins; husband, James Herzog; daughter, Lisa



Hickman; and several brothers and sisters. Carolyn is survived by her children: Tony (Debbie) Austin, Kathy Floyd and Jamie (Mark Brown) Herzog Hawk; grandchildren: Lindsay (Vernon) Carr, Brandon Austin, Andrew (Tara) Austin, Tyler (Melanie) Austin, Heather (Ethan Weber) Owens, David (Jennifer) Neaves, Wade Floyd, Charles Hickman, Sarah Hickman and Maria Hickman; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces,



nephews, other relatives and friends. Carolyn was a very sweet, kind woman. She loved keeping up on the news and was a great cook. Carolyn loved her grandchildren and always had a snack drawer for them. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral



service will begin at 1:30 pm. A private burial will take place at Dayton National Cemetery with her husband. To share a memory of Carolyn or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

