HERZIK, Sandra Carol

Sandra Rearick Herzik, 82, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away on April 27, 2021, in Round Rock, Texas, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on December 21, 1938, in Milroy, Pennsylvania, to Harold and Lucille Rearick.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Harold Rearick and her brother, William Rearick of Hamilton, Ohio. Sandra is survived by her husband, Jack Herzik; brothers,

David Rearick of Hamilton, Ohio, and Garrick Trent; sisters, Barbara Vanscoy, and Connie Schultz, and Charlie, the

beloved family dog.

