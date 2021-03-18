HERY, John Joseph



80, of Arcanum peacefully passed away March 15, 2021, at Hospice of Miami County with family by his side. John was born April 21, 1940, to the late George and Mildred (McCowen) Hery in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Phillipsburg in 1958 and had a successful automotive garage at his residence for many years. He loved horses and dogs. He was a flat track motorcycle racer in his younger days and traveled all over the country on his Goldwing. He restored many 2-cylinder John Deere tractors and loved going to tractor shows. He was also passionate about flying his Luscombe airplane after he became a private pilot in 1968 and would usually fly to lunch with friends every Saturday when possible. He belonged to the secret society for pilots, Quiet Birdmen (QB), which requires at least 500 hours of being pilot-in-command and invited in by a member. He is survived by his son Mark (Lisa), grandchildren Travis (Chloe) Hery and Danielle (Kurt) Grove and 6 month old great-grandson Declan Hery, brother George and sister Joy (Terry) Hoffman, numerous nieces and nephews and longtime friend Carla Yoder. John donated his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. There will be no services at this time but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Hospice of Miami County in John's name if desired.

