Herron (Wickham), Vieva Jean



Herron, Vieva Jean (Wickham), age 88 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Jean loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jean is survived by her children: Barb (Jim) Voisard, Mike (Rosie) Herron, Jim (Michelle) Herron, son-in-law: Bill Zinkhon, 14 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, brother: Jack Wickham, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: Richard "Dick" Herron, parents: Charles Wickham and Virginia Beaufeit, daughter: Pat Zinkhon, son: Tony Kizer, daughter-in-law: Catherine Herron, sister: Dorothea Alexander, brother: Robert Wickham and granddaughter: Ashley Smith. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Cypress Pointe and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the wonderful care given to Jean. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Woodlands Cemetery in Beaverdam, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

