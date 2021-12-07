HERRING, CORENE

HERRING (Jones), Corene
Corene (Jones) Herring, 85, went home to be with her Lord Nov. 27, 2021. Funeral service will be held on Wed., Dec. 8, 2021, 11:00 am at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. 3924 W 3rd St, Dayton OH 45417, Clergy of Corinthian Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk- through visitation Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Funeral Home Information
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral