Herren, Bobby M.



Bobby M. Herren, 92, of Estero, Florida passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 in hospice. Bobby was born to Kelley and Flossie (Cummings) Herren in Paragould, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his brother Ray Herren and his sister MaryRuth Lewis. He leaves his wife, Jesalee (Devoll) Herren of 71 years, 4 children, W. Scott (Vivian) Herren, K. Keith (Berlene) Herren, Roxane (Jim) Fox, and Amy (Todd) Draffen. He has numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Bob served our country in the Air Force for 23 years. He was a Russian linguist and later became an American History teacher at Northmont Junior High in Clayton, Ohio. During his military service, Bob took his family all over the world and retired at Wright Patt Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio. He served as a youth minister, Joy Bus director, song leader, and an elder for Riverdale Church of Christ in Dayton, Ohio. He was an avid reader, had a commitment to God and his family. Bob was a master of a soft spoken response. All that knew him have special memories. A celebration of life will be held at Gulf Coast Church of Christ Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his honor to Fort Hill Christian Youth Camp, 13500 Fort Hill Road, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133

