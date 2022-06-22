HERONEMUS, Melvin E.



92, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was born in Jetmore, Kansas, on July 7, 1929, to Henry and Pauline (Horch) Heronemus. Mel served his country in the Army Air Force from 1947 to 1950, serving in Panama. He



retired from the Ohio Operating Engineers following 40 years of service. A long-time member of Hillside Ave. Church of God, Melvin served as a greeter at the elevator door and sang 'Happy Birthday' or 'Anniversary' to people on their special day. He also served as an usher, worked in the Quest program and was a Wise Man in "The Journey to Bethlehem". He was a member of the H.S. Kissell Lodge #674 F. & A.M. Mel married Ruby Berry on



September 15, 1951, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2021. Ruby survives; as well as their son, Steven (Wanda) Heronemus; daughter, Nancy Van Dyke; grandchildren, Daniel Heronemus, Jason Heronemus (Kim Shipley), Phillip (Michelle) Van Dyke, Elizabeth (Michael) Van Dyke-Sauls, Katie (Scott) Hartman, Bill (Kristi) Garber, and Eric (Michelle) Garber; great-grandchildren, Autumn Heronemus (David Denlinger), Xavier and Zoey Heronemus, Imogen Van Dyke, Haddie and Macey Hartman, Kassi (Kyle) Myers, Mason Garber, Brianna and Austin Teppe, and Katelyn Garber; and great-great-granddaughter, Reagen Myers. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Palmer, Raymond and Rudy



Heronemus; sister, Wilma Phares; granddaughter, Amy Lee Heronemus; and son-in-law, Rick Van Dyke. Mel's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in Hillside Church of God with Pastor Terry McKinney presiding. The family will



receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The service will be livestreamed on the



Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



