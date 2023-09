Hernandez, David



Rev. David Hernandez was born in Falfurrias, Texas, on August 1, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Jose' Angel Hernandez and Guadalupe Grimaldo Hernandez; son, Roy Hernandez; brother, Daniel Hernandez; and sister, Virginia Daniels. He is survived by his wife, Rosaura; sons: Lynn Hernandez and Andrew (Tiffany) Hernandez; daughters: Lynda Hernandez (Kevin McCarthy) and Angie Carter (Paris); ten grandchildren: Victoria, Atticus, Angel, Nick, Alex, Tiara, Alissa, Shandelle, Miguel, and Paris II; two great grandchildren: Nala and Santi; sisters: Tavita Dorrow, Esther Wennerstrand, and Lydia Hernandez Trickey; and his beloved dog, Chica. A retired clergyman of the Presbyterian Church (USA), David graduated from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. While serving in various pastorates of the Presbyterian Church, serving the poor and oppressed was his passion. He believed that God had called him to this very special ministry. As an active organizer and social activist, David spent most of his life ministering amongst the underserved and marginalized people. In lieu of a public service, private family services have already taken place.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com